Coral in the Great Barrier Reef.

Related articles

25 October 2016
Sydney dominates L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Fellowships

Two young veterinary science researchers receive fellowships

The University of Sydney has gained two out of three Australian L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science fellowships, with two young veterinary science researchers achieving the accolade just one week after the University led the Prime Minister’s Prizes for Science.
08 June 2016
Sex in dragons: a complicated affair

Sex-reversed female dragons found to retain male characteristics.

The large, spectacular Australian desert Bearded Dragon is under scrutiny because of the prospensity for genetically male lizards to develop into females. New research spearheaded by the University of Sydney shows the sex-reversed 'females' display more male characteristics than even the male-bodied lizards. 
19 October 2016
University of Sydney leads Prime Minister's Prizes for Science

Going bush remains crucial for elements of science and the environment.

Biologist Professor Rick Shine has won the 2016 Prime Minister’s Prize for Science, while early career researcher Professor Richard Payne has been recognised in the physical sciences category for his medicinal chemistry developments. 